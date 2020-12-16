Streaming companies see paid users soar this year

NEW DELHI : Indians deprived of outdoor activities switched on their screens for media and entertainment in 2020, boosting paid video-on-demand subscriptions by as much as 60% from a year ago.

At least half of these new users are likely to renew their subscriptions, according to the annual media and entertainment report prepared by the Boston Consulting Group and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The report said tier-II, -III and -IV towns led growth in streaming video subscriptions. In these towns, subscriptions grew 1.5 times, compared with metro and tier-I cities during the covid pandemic. Overall media consumption, including print, audio and video, on smartphones that grew 37% from pre-covid levels at the peak of the lockdown, grew 13% after curbs were eased.

Video streaming alone notched up 21 billion weekly viewing minutes in April but is now down to 18 billion.

The report was released on Wednesday at the CII Big Picture Summit 2020 held in partnership with the ministry of information and broadcasting.

Growth in the Indian media and entertainment sector is ‘multi-modal’, the report said, with all categories, including television (6.7%) and print (0.3%), showing greater consumption in the past two years, but digital leading the way with a 14.5% compounded annual growth rate.

As footfalls at retail and recreation places fell 27% in 2020, big platforms introduced new subscription tiers, such as the Netflix mobile-only plan ( ₹199 a month) and ZEE5 regional packs ( ₹49 a month).

The pay-per-view model, too, is slowly gaining traction, with a one-time viewing pass to movies ranging between ₹79-299 from services such as ZEE5, Shemaroo Me, YouTube and Apple TV. Further, 30% of all OTT video subscriptions came from bundled data plans by telcos such as Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Investment into making local language content, too, has tripled since 2018.

TV subscriptions in 2020 are expected to grow by 3% from 2019. DTH, or direct to home, subscriptions surged early during the lockdown, but over time, consumers started optimizing channel subscriptions due to limited fresh content, the report said.

“There has been a huge spike in media consumption, and that is expected to sustain. It is important to note that digital has not grown at the cost of traditional media, and the drivers for that are the fact that people are taking more short breaks, watching more short-format video and non-prime time television or adding a second screen at home," said Kanchan Samtani, managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group India.

Samtani added that it has been a difficult year for advertising. While overall advertising revenues will decline by 16% according to the report, digital will remain the only segment to show growth—of 12-18%. In fact, the 15% share of total advertising that digital was expected to command by 2022 will be achieved by 2020, the report said. However, the advertising sector is showing signs of recovery: total ad volumes on TV have risen by 23% between July and October, while the medium has seen 1,300 new advertisers in October 2020 versus the previous month.

“Entertainment remains one of the basic human needs. This year has shown that when one mode of distribution dries up, another waits to open," Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-chairman of CII national committee on media and entertainment, and president of Producers Guild of India and managing director of Roy Kapur Films, said at the event’s inaugural session. He was referring to the shutdown of movie theatres and the opportunity for OTT platforms this year.

