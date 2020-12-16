Streaming companies see paid users soar this year

Samtani added that it has been a difficult year for advertising. While overall advertising revenues will decline by 16% according to the report, digital will remain the only segment to show growth—of 12-18%. In fact, the 15% share of total advertising that digital was expected to command by 2022 will be achieved by 2020, the report said. However, the advertising sector is showing signs of recovery: total ad volumes on TV have risen by 23% between July and October, while the medium has seen 1,300 new advertisers in October 2020 versus the previous month.