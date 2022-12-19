Streaming platforms may face challenges with children’s data in new Bill

NEW DELHI :Over -the-top video streaming platforms may be in for some challenges with the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, proposing specific requirements to process children’s personal data.
According to the draft bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament in July-August 2023, OTT platforms must not track or carry out behavioural monitoring of children or promote advertising targeted at them.
However, experts said that complying with the new rules might be counter-productive, especially on parental consent, or ensuring that it is not a child masquerading as an adult, and may lead to children accessing inappropriate programming.
“If there is no tracking or monitoring of a child’s behaviour, children may be exposed to all kinds of content and may end up watching programmes or advertising not even meant for them, making the process counter-productive," Supratim Chakraborty, partner at legal firm Khaitan & Co, said.
Besides, platforms will have to factor in costs related to the IT and security framework and compliance, manpower as well as educating consumers on the safety of personal data. Smaller players will also have to establish robust governance framework, industry insiders said.
Experts have rased red flags on the requirements for processing a child’s personal data, wherein platforms will have to obtain verifiable parental consent, including the consent of lawful guardians.
“It is entirely possible that a child is logging in himself or herself to watch a programme as per their liking," said Gowree Gokhale, a partner at Nishith Desai Associates, who leads the IP, technology, media and entertainment law practice.
But, considering that a lot of platforms require just a mobile number to log in, it may be difficult to track user behaviour, whether it is a child or not, said Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Planet Marathi.