Struggling with low-light photos? WhatsApp’s new night mode could be the fix you’re looking for

WhatsApp seems to be working on a new feature that will make it easier to capture images in the dark by taking advantage of software-related enhancements. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.22.2 and is likely to make its way to all users in the coming weeks.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, some WhatsApp beta testers have started seeing a new night mode at the top of the camera screen on the app. The new feature is activated by clicking on a moon-like icon, and the effects kick in once an image is clicked in low-light scenarios.

Night mode reportedly brings software-based improvements to the image by adjusting the exposure and reducing noise in dark environments, allowing the camera to capture more detail in the shadows without relying on external light sources. The feature could come in handy while capturing images in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

The report does caution that the new night mode may not be as effective in extremely low-light scenarios, where it may offer only modest improvements rather than producing a detailed image.

Notably, WhatsApp does not activate the night mode automatically—users will have to manually tap on the icon in the camera to enable the feature for clicking more detailed images.

The feature comes shortly after WhatsApp rolled out visual effects to its in-built camera app, bringing a dedicated filter button to apply an array of visual effects in real time before taking a picture or video. These filters were earlier restricted to WhatsApp video calls, allowing users to bring a little bit of fun to their conversations.

WhatsApp to soon bring a feature to import profile pictures from Instagram: Meanwhile, another recent WABetaInfo report stated that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to import profile pictures directly from Instagram or Facebook.