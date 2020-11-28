Study suggests electronic skin has strong future ahead

Their prototype e-skin could sense objects from 20 centimeters away, respond to stimuli in less than one-tenth of a second, and when used as a pressure sensor, could distinguish handwriting written upon it. It continued to work well after 5,000 deformations, recovering in about a quarter of a second each time. "It is a striking achievement for an e-skin to maintain toughness after repeated use," says Shen, "which mimics the elasticity and rapid recovery of human skin."