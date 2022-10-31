Subscriptions could be key to social-media companies’ futures4 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 06:42 PM IST
The best social-media investment right now could be the one users are willing to pay for
The best social-media investment right now could be the one users are willing to pay for
Consumers are spending a record number of hours on social media, but the platforms have had difficulties profiting off of your time lately. Long booming online ads businesses, historically the predominant way social-media companies made money, have cratered this year thanks to a weakening economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes that have made it more difficult for platforms to demonstrate return on advertisers’ investments.