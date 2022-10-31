Subscriptions could be key to social-media companies’ futures

Will the social platform with the most users (Meta, collectively) be best at the subscription game? Or the one that enjoys the most time spent (ByteDance’s TikTok)? Or maybe the one used for work rather than for play (Elon Musk’s Twitter)? If the online dating industry has taught us anything, consumers will probably continue to dabble in many but opt to pay for the one or two that they care about most at any given time.