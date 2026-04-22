Sundar Pichai congratulates Tim Cook on stepping down as Apple CEO: ‘Incredible run’

As Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook is stepping down as chief executive officer later this year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated him on an incredible run. He also said he is looking forward to working closely with John Ternus, who will take over after Cook's tenure is over.

The Google CEO said, “Congrats on an incredible run @tim_cook, always respected your deep commitment to Apple's mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well!”

After making the announcement, Cook mentioned that he is “healthy” and plans to serve as executive chairman for a long time during an all-hands meeting with staff

Cook will pass the reins to hardware chief John Ternus on 1 September.

“I’m excited to continue my journey at Apple as executive chairman,” said Cook, 65. “I am healthy. My energy is high, and I plan to be in this new role for a long time.”

All about Tim Cook's new role Now that Tim Cook is stepping back from the day-to-day responsibilities of running Apple Inc., he can spend more time on another important job: representing the company around the world.

Apple said that Cook’s work will include engaging policymakers around the world, a task that has taken on new importance for the iPhone maker amid US-China trade friction and rising geopolitical tensions from the Iran war.

While newly anointed Chief Executive Officer John Ternus works to further Cook’s work and embed AI into Apple’s devices, Cook will tread a thin line between Washington and Beijing as the world’s two largest economies vie for supremacy. His new assignment extends the corporate diplomacy that defined his 15 years at the helm of the iPhone maker.

Also Read | Apple's Tim Cook to step down as CEO in September

As CEO, Cook built the China-based manufacturing juggernaut that propelled Apple to tech’s upper echelon, where it ranked for years as the world’s most valuable company. Cook also took an early gamble nearly a decade ago in forging a close relationship with Donald Trump, making him one of the few tech industry leaders at the time to engage with the US president during his first term.

Who is John Ternus Ternus joined Apple's product design team in 2001 and became a vice president of hardware engineering in 2013. He joined the firm's executive team in 2021, when he took on his current role of senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting to Cook.

Ternus has overseen some of Apple's most consequential hardware bets in recent years, including the teams behind the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods. He has played a key role in reigniting sales of Apple's Mac computers, which have gained market share in recent years.