Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting Google's Israel cloud deal: 'Company not a place to debate politics
A Google spokesperson said that every single one of those whose were fired were ‘personally and definitively’ involved in disruptive activity inside office buildings.
A week after firing 28 employees for sit-in protests, Google has laid off at least 20 more from its workforce for protesting the company's deal with Israel amid its conflict with Palestine, The Verge reported.
