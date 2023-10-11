Sundar Pichai had warned Google about ‘bad optics’ of Apple search partnership: ‘Have Yahoo as a choice’
Google CEO Sundar Pichai had warned the search giant in 2007 regarding the ‘bad optics’ of its exclusive partnership with Apple, emails presented by US Justice department show.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai had expressed concerns about the search giant's exclusive partnership with Apple. Google pays the Cupertino-based tech giant billions of dollars to have Google search as the default search engine on all of its devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Mac.