Google CEO Sundar Pichai had warned the search giant in 2007 regarding the ‘bad optics’ of its exclusive partnership with Apple, emails presented by US Justice department show.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had expressed concerns about the search giant's exclusive partnership with Apple. Google pays the Cupertino-based tech giant billions of dollars to have Google search as the default search engine on all of its devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Mac. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revelation was made by the US Department of Justice when it introduced the email Pichai sent to Google co-founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin and other top executives in 2007 as part of the evidence in the Google antitrust trial.

Pichai, who was in-charge of the company's Chrome browser, had shared his concerns about Google paying Apple in return for the iPhone maker making Google search the default option on its Safari browser. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pichai wrote, “I know we are insisting on default, but at the same time I think we should encourage them to have Yahoo as a choice in the pull down or some other easy option… I don’t think it is a good user experience nor the optics is great for us to be the only provider in the browser."

What is Google antitrust trial? Google is being sued by the US Justice Department over allegations that the tech giant smothered over the competition by paying companies like Apple, Verizon and others in order to make its search engine the first that users see when they open their devices, AP reported.

Regulators argue that Google pays around $10 million to smartphone companies like Apple in order to have its software as the default search engine on their devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google has argued that it dominates the search engine market because it is better than the competition while noting that users have the option of switching to other search engines with a couple of clicks.

The antitrust case is the biggest suit brought by the Justice Department since the body targeted Microsoft's dominance over the Windows operating system around 25 years back. The case was first filed during the Trump Administration in 2020 and the trial began on September 12 at the US District Court in Washington DC.

