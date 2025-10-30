Sundar Pichai reacts to Google AI Pro going free for Jio users: ‘Can't wait to see…’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reacted to his company's partnership with Reliance to offer Google AI Pro subscription for free for Jio users. The two companies announced the partnership in a blogpost on Thursday, stating that eligible Jio users would get Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months for no cost.

In a post on X, Pichai said, "Excited to partner with @RelianceJio to bring the best of Google AI to India. Eligible Jio users will receive our AI Pro plan at no extra cost for 18 months, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, 2TB of storage + our latest AI creation tools. Can't wait to see what we'll build together!"

"Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India,” Pichai was quoted as saying in a release.

Meanwhile, Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani also reacted to the announcement, stating, “Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners such as Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered, where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,”

The announcement about Google and Reliance partnership comes shortly after OpenAI announcing that it is making the ChatGPT Go subscription free to use for all users in India for a year.

Earlier in the year, Airtel had also announced a partnership with search AI startup Perplexity offering the company's Perplexity Pro subscription for free to all its users.

How to get free Google AI Pro subscription? Make sure you pay for a ₹349 or higher Reliance Jio plan. The offer is applicable for both prepaid and postpaid users. In order to keep using the subscription, you'll need to keep a 5G unlimited plan active for the full 18 months.

Reliance says the early access for the offer period is only available to users aged 18-25. The company plans to rollout out the plan eventually to all users.

Open the MyJio app or website

Login with your number if you haven't already

You should now see a banner about the Google AI Pro 18 months subscription, tap on claim now and fill the required details to start using the plan.

