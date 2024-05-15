Sundar Pichai vows action on allegations: OpenAI's Sora model trained on YouTube videos without permission
Recent reports suggest OpenAI's Sora model may have been trained on YouTube videos without permission. Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledges to investigate. Legal challenges from The New York Times and the Authors Guild highlight concerns over copyright infringement and data usage practices.
In response to recent reports alleging that OpenAI's AI model Sora has been trained on YouTube videos without proper permissions, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged to address the matter if there is substance to the claims.