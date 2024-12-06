Google CEO Sundar Pichai has taken a swipe at Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, calling for an "anytime, anywhere" AI duet between their companies' models. Pichai was speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, where he talked about the pace of AI development and also the changes coming to search in 2025.

Notably, Nadella, while speaking at the Norges Bank Investment Management’s podcast earlier this year, had said, “Google should have been the default winner in the world of big tech’s AI race,".

Pichai shot back at the Microsoft CEO at the DealBook Summit, saying, “I would love to do a side-by-side comparison of Microsoft’s own models and our models any day, any time. They are using someone else's model."

“We are getting ready for our next generation of models. I just think there's so much innovation ahead. We are committed to being at the state of the art of this field." Pichai added

'Low hanging fruit in AI is gone':

“When I look at (20) 25, the low-hanging fruit is gone. You know, the curve, the hill is steeper. I think the elite teams will stand out in 25 so I think it's an exciting year from that perspective."

Asked if he thought AI development will hit a wall in 2025, Pichai said, “I think the models are definitely going to get better at reasoning, completing a sequence of actions more reliably… I think so you will see us push the boundaries."

“I expect a lot of progress in 25, so I don't fully subscribe to the wall notion, but you know, when you start out quickly scaling up, you can throw more compute and you can make a lot of progress, but you're definitely going to need deeper breakthroughs as we go to the next stage. So, you can perceive it as there's a wall, or you perceive it as there are some small barriers" the Google CEO added

