Sundar Pichai vs Satya Nadella: Google CEO dares Microsoft boss for AI face-off; ‘Any day, any time'
Google CEO Sundar Pichai challenged Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to a comparison of their AI models during the DealBook Summit, emphasizing ongoing innovation and advancements in AI development expected by 2025.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has taken a swipe at Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, calling for an "anytime, anywhere" AI duet between their companies' models. Pichai was speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, where he talked about the pace of AI development and also the changes coming to search in 2025.