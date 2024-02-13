While most of us would like to start our day by exercising or reading a book to calm our minds, Google CEO Sundar Pichai doesn't. Instead, the 51-year-old executive begins his day by visiting a niche tech aggregator website called Techmeme.

However, Picha is not alone in his love of Techmeme, as other tech executives have shown their admiration for the site in the past, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, who have all confessed to being readers of the site.

Techmeme was started in 2005 by former Intel engineer Gabe Rivera as an automated news site that rounded up links from mainstream outlets and obscure technology blogs. Explaining the reasoning behind Techmeme's popularity in an interaction with BusinessInsider, Rivera said, “Techmeme is the first read for execs in tech everywhere because we're dead set on providing the 'executive summary' experience they demand. For instance, importance-ranked, highly detailed headlines, alongside a density of links providing context and a sense of reach. No trivialities or clickbait. And of course, no popups, videos, or intrusive ads,"

Other aspects of Sundar Pichai's morning routine:

Notably, Pichai had also revealed many aspects of his morning routine in an interview with Recode in 2016. Back then, Pichai said that he woke up every morning around 6:30 or 7 am and read the physical copy of Wall Street Journal and online version of the New York Times along with his tea to get his day started. Pichai had also said that he is very particular about getting his protein and has an omellete along with a toast in the morning.

Bard renamed to Gemini:

In other news, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently also revealed the reason behind changing the name of Google Bard chatbot to Gemini in an interaction with CNBC. He said, "For us, Gemini is our approach overall in terms of how we are building our most capable and safe AI model and Bard was the most direct way that people could interact with our models so it really made sense to just evolve it to be Gemini because you are talking directly to the underlying Gemini model when you use it."

