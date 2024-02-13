Sundar Pichai's morning routine revealed! Google CEO does This first thing in the morning
Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day by visiting the tech aggregator website Techmeme, a habit shared by other tech executives like Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella.
While most of us would like to start our day by exercising or reading a book to calm our minds, Google CEO Sundar Pichai doesn't. Instead, the 51-year-old executive begins his day by visiting a niche tech aggregator website called Techmeme.
