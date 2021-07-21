Super Thanks is YouTube’s version of Twitter’s Tip Jar feature

Unlike the subscription features, Super Thanks will show up under videos like comments, but in a different colour, and creators will be able to reply to these like any other comments too. “Super Thanks is currently in beta and with today’s expansion, is now available to thousands of monetizing creators. The feature is available to creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices (Android and iOS)," the company said in a blog post. It will also be expanding the feature to others in the YouTube Partner Program later this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}