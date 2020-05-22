Supercomputers lend speed to researchers fighting covid-19

However, carrying out these simulations need a lot of compute power, way beyond the realm of an ordinary computer. That is where supercomputers such as IBM’s Summit can accelerate research by providing a million times more computing power than a regular computer. Summit is considered the fastest supercomputer in the world and is already turning out to be useful in the fight against covid-19. It has already enabled researchers from the Oak Ridge National Lab and The University of Tennessee to simulate 8,000 compounds in a few days to create a model that can restrict the growth of the virus. They have identified 77 small-molecule compounds, which can potentially disrupt covid’s ability to infect host cells.