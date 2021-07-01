Supply  chain  deficit set to raise  prices  of electronic products

Industry executives said prices of smartphones in India could go up by ₹100-1,000, while Xiaomi expects 3-6% increase in prices of smart TVs from 1 July. In a Twitter post, Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom said Oppo has announced a price hike of ₹500-1,000 for Oppo A11, A15, A15s and A53s models. Realme’s site show the company has increased prices of its C11, C20, and C25s models by ₹200 to ₹500.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}