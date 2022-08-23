Supply shortage leads to higher salaries for cyber security pros

Average salaries of a cyber security analyst has gone up by 37-40% in India from August last year, said Siva Prasad N., chief business officer of staffing services firm Teamlease Digital. “An early-stage cyber security analyst having at least four years of experience is ₹7.5 lakh per annum right now. A senior analyst, with a decade’s experience, earns around ₹22 lakh, on an average," he added.

