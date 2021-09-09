Supply shortage may dampen festive offers on gadgets

Gupta believes the typical “bumper" sales that happen during Diwali, Dussehra etc. will likely not happen. He noted that shortages don’t apply to smartphones alone. Television panels and laptop semiconductor chips have been scarce. In addition, raw material and shipping costs have also increased for manufacturers, meaning even those who are making in India may struggle to get their inventory in line with demand. “All this is building to a supply crisis," he said.