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Swapping your old iPhone for 17 Pro Max: Flipkart, Amazon, or Apple Store trade-in — where do you get the best deal?

Amazon leads with 33,400 for an iPhone 15 exchange, followed by Flipkart at 31,500 and Apple at 25,500, based on my checks across different platforms. Final values vary by device condition, and additional discounts can influence the total purchase price of new iPhones.

Garvit Bhirani
Published19 Aug 2026, 08:51 PM IST
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Buying iPhone 17 Pro Max? Where will you get the best value for your old iPhone: Amazon, Flipkart or Apple? (AP Photo)
Buying iPhone 17 Pro Max? Where will you get the best value for your old iPhone: Amazon, Flipkart or Apple? (AP Photo)(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
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For an iPhone owner planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the price of the new phone is only one part of the calculation. The value offered for the old device can change the final upgrade cost by several thousand rupees, and a comparison of exchange quotes for the same iPhone 15 256GB shows just how wide that gap can be.

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For an iPhone 15 256GB purchased in 2024, Apple quoted up to 25,500 through its trade-in process after I called the company to enquire, while Flipkart showed up to 31,500 for exchange. Amazon offered me the highest figure among the three, up to 33,400, as per its website.

That means the difference between Amazon's and Apple's quoted values is 7,900, while Flipkart's figure sits 6,000 above Apple's quote.

Same iPhone, three different exchange values

The comparison was carried out using the same iPhone 15 256GB.

Apple's trade-in process produced a valuation of up to 25,500. Apple's official Trade In programme allows customers to receive credit towards a new iPhone, with the value depending on the eligible device and its condition.

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On Flipkart, the same device showed an exchange value of up to 31,500 when checking to purchase an iPhone 17. The exchange assessment included questions about the device's condition, including whether it was flawless.

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Amazon showed up to 33,400 for the same iPhone 15 256GB.

PlatformExchange value shown/told
AppleUp to 25,500
FlipkartUp to 31,500
AmazonUp to 33,400

Amazon's 33,400 is the highest figure in this comparison, followed by Flipkart's 31,500 and Apple's 25,500.

However, all three figures should be viewed carefully because an exchange estimate is not necessarily the final amount credited to the buyer.

The final valuation can depend on the device's condition and verification. Amazon's exchange programme provides a discount on a new product in exchange for an eligible used product, while Apple's process includes inspection of the device.

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Apple specifically states that once the device is inspected, the trade-in value can be revised if its condition does not match the information initially provided.

While checking the exchange option on Flipkart for an iPhone 17 purchase, the platform asked me whether the iPhone 15 was flawless.

Such questions are important because exchange valuations are tied to the condition of the old device. A customer claiming that the phone is flawless should expect the device to meet the platform's condition requirements during verification.

Also Read | Apple Pay is likely coming to India: What you can and can’t do without UPI

The same principle applies across exchange platforms: the condition entered during the online assessment needs to match the physical device when it is inspected.

Apple's lower quote does not make it the worst deal

At 25,500, Apple's quoted value is 7,900 lower than Amazon's 33,400 figure.

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However, the exchange value should not be viewed in isolation.

Apple may offer a different price for the new iPhone, while Amazon and Flipkart can have their own discounts, bank offers or exchange bonuses. Apple's official India website currently advertises trade-in credit towards new iPhones, and its trade-in programme is available both online and in-store.

What iPhone 18 buyers should calculate

For someone planning to upgrade to the iPhone 18, the calculation should be straightforward:

Price of new iPhone − exchange value − exchange bonus − bank discount = final amount payable.

The platform with the highest exchange valuation does not necessarily win.

Disclaimer: The exchange values mentioned in this article are based on checks conducted by the author on Amazon, Flipkart and Apple for an iPhone 15 256GB purchased in 2024. Exchange values can vary depending on device condition, location, inspection, offers and the time of purchase. The figures mentioned are therefore indicative and may not represent the final value offered to every customer.

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About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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