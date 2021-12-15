Swiggy, ANRA conduct first-ever delivery trials of food, medicine with drones

“ANRA and Swiggy worked very hard to get drone deliveries off the ground in India, collaborating with numerous government stakeholders, and other partners. Not only did we demonstrate the commercial viability of drone deliveries, we also developed and validated an entire technology stack to support operations at scale," said Amit Ganjoo, Founder and CEO of ANRA. “We look forward to continued collaboration and development towards a near future where drones reach millions of citizens across India, delivering food, vital medicines and other goods."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}