Swiggy's Genie delivery service under scrutiny as delivery person steals ₹82,999 Apple Watch Ultra2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Swiggy's Genie delivery service faces safety concerns as a delivery person stole a valuable Apple Watch Ultra. The incident raises questions about theft and security. Swiggy has not issued an official statement yet.
Swiggy's Genie delivery service has recently faced a concerning incident, raising concerns among users regarding the safety of their delivered items. The incident came to public attention when a Swiggy user's friend shared a distressing experience on Twitter. In an attempt to receive his highly valuable Apple Watch Ultra through Swiggy's service, the user was taken aback when the delivery person absconded with the prized device.
