The report further elaborates that the Apple Watch Ultra, worth ₹82,999, was tracked after it was stolen during a Swiggy delivery. With the help of the iPhone's location tracking feature, the owner followed the delivery executive at 2 AM. Following the trace of the watch's location, they eventually located the delivery person at a Swiggy warehouse. Confronting the culprit, they successfully apprehended him in the act, as he had already opened the package and had the Apple Watch Ultra in his possession.