Tablet shipments soar 68% YoY in India as demand grows in healthcare, education

Cellular tablets with 4G support accounted for 66% of overall shipments, growing 74% YoY. At 2%, the share for 5G tablets is still quite small, however, CMR expects it to play a key role in the future along with the entry of new vendors such as Xiaomi and the expected entry of BBK brands Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus. CMR analysts anticipate the tablet market in 2022 to grow at 10-12%. CMR didn’t share the volume of tablet shipments during the quarter.