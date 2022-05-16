Tablet shipments soar 68% YoY in India as demand grows in healthcare, education

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lenovo, Apple and Samsung continue to lead the shipments, together accounting for 80% of the market compared with 90% a year ago. The entry of Realme, Xiaomi, and launches by Indian brand Lava have dented the market share of the top three vendors
NEW DELHI:India shipped 68% more tablets in the first quarter of 2022 than a year ago, led by strong demand from hybrid workers, students and the healthcare sector, CyberMedia Research (CMR) said in a report published Monday. Shipments of value-for-money tablets, priced at ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, grew 155% year-on-year (YoY).
Cellular tablets with 4G support accounted for 66% of overall shipments, growing 74% YoY. At 2%, the share for 5G tablets is still quite small, however, CMR expects it to play a key role in the future along with the entry of new vendors such as Xiaomi and the expected entry of BBK brands Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus. CMR analysts anticipate the tablet market in 2022 to grow at 10-12%. CMR didn’t share the volume of tablet shipments during the quarter.
“The continuous rise and ebb of the covid-19 cases, many of the sectors are persisting with hybrid or remote work. This is continuing to fuel the adoption of tablets for work, e-learning, and content consumption use cases," said Menka Kumari, analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.
According to Kumari, education and healthcare were two of the key sectors where tablet demand has been growing.
Tablets used in healthcare are mostly Lenovo and Samsung's value-for-money tablets, priced at around ₹20,000, and used for tracking and monitoring patient data.
This is no suprise as adoption of digital technologies for remote monitoring in healthcare has increased after the pandemic.
Further, the report shows tablets with 10-inch or higher screen size were in more demand, with 61% of the share while the share of 8-inch tablets was 26%.
Among suppliers of these tablets, Lenovo, Apple and Samsung continue to lead the shipments, together accounting for 80% of the market as compared to 90% a year ago. The entry of Realme, Xiaomi, and launches by Indian brand Lava have dented the market share of the top three vendors. Realme and Lava were the other two vendors in the top five.
Kumari points out, with new market entrants such as Xiaomi with its Pad 5, the tablet market in India is going to gain strength.
The potential arrival of Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus will present consumers with more choices, she added.
Lenovo’s market share has dropped from 41% in the first quarter of 2021 to 36% in the first quarter of 2022. Apple too saw its share fall from 29% a year ago to 22% during the same period. Samsung’s market share grew from 20% to 22% in the first quarter of 2022.
According to CMR, Lenovo's shipments were largely driven by demand from the commercial segment and retail market. One of its tablets, the Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) with Wi-Fi and 4G, accounted for 32% market share in the ₹7,000- 25,000 segment. Though Apple launched several new tablets last November, the Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) was the key driver for growth accounting for 45% of the tablet market share. For Samsung, the launch of new tablets that support 5G helped.
Kumari believes the use of tablets in the commercial and government sector will continue to gain strength to support e-governance.