Take-Two says hackers downloaded ‘Grand Theft Auto’ footage
- Videogame company says unauthorized third party illegally accessed, downloaded confidential information
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. said hackers broke into the networks of its Rockstar Games Inc. unit and illegally accessed early development footage of the company’s next “Grand Theft Auto" videogame.
Take-Two disclosed the hack in a securities filing Monday, saying that an unauthorized third party downloaded confidential information from its systems. The New York-based company said that Rockstar Games doesn’t expect any long-term disruptions from the incident and that work on the widely known game will continue as planned.
“We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident," Take-Two said, adding that the services of Rockstar Games haven’t been affected by the intrusion.
Rockstar Games also confirmed the unauthorized access to its systems in a post on Twitter. “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way," the company tweeted.
Take-Two shares fell 2% to $121.71 in early trading Monday. They are down by nearly a third this year.
