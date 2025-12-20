Target app still down for many users as complaints mount in the US, company says fix is underway

Target mobile app is still experiencing disruptions on December 19, preventing shoppers from placing orders or tracking purchases. Reports of issues surged, with many users facing checkout and login problems. While Target acknowledged the technical difficulties, physical stores remains operational.

Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Dec 2025, 06:46 AM IST
The Target mobile app continues to face disruptions on Friday, December 19, leaving thousands of shoppers across the United States unable to place new orders or track existing purchases during a crucial holiday shopping period.
The Target mobile app continues to face disruptions on Friday, December 19, leaving thousands of shoppers across the United States unable to place new orders or track existing purchases during a crucial holiday shopping period.

The Target mobile app continues to face disruptions on Friday, December 19, leaving thousands of shoppers across the United States unable to place new orders or track existing purchases during a crucial holiday shopping period.

Reports of the outage began surfacing earlier in the day and remained unresolved by the evening, frustrating customers relying on the retailer’s digital platforms for last-minute shopping.

Spike in complaints reported nationwide

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than a thousand users reported issues around 4.42 PM EST. The majority of complaints pointed to problems with the Target app and website, including failed checkouts, order tracking errors and login issues.

Social media platforms were quickly flooded with posts from users sharing screenshots of error messages and expressing concern over delayed deliveries and missed promotions.

View full Image
According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than a thousand users reported issues around 4.42 PM EST.
(Downdetector)

Target acknowledges issue but offers limited updates

Target confirmed that it was aware of problems affecting its digital services earlier on Friday. In a post shared on X, the company said it was experiencing intermittent technical issues and that teams were actively working on a solution.

The retailer reassured customers that its physical stores remained open and fully operational, encouraging shoppers to visit locations in person while the issue was being addressed. Target also apologised for the inconvenience and said it would share updates once available.

However, as of Friday evening, no further official communication or timeline for full restoration had been provided.

Also Read | Target app outage leaves shoppers furious: ‘Fix it or give me my money back’

Holiday timing adds to customer frustration

The outage comes at a particularly sensitive time, with many shoppers depending on online orders for holiday gifts, same-day pickups and delivery tracking. Several users voiced concerns that delayed access to the app could affect delivery schedules just days before Christmas.

It remains unclear what caused the disruption or when full service will be restored. Target has yet to release additional details regarding the scope of the outage or whether customer data and orders were affected.

Also Read | Reddit down? Downdetector shows over 45,000 users report service disruption

For now, customers are advised to monitor official Target channels for updates and consider in-store shopping where possible.

Social media flooded with complaints

Target’s app outage sparked widespread frustration on social media on Friday, as users reported issues including payment errors, missing order confirmations, and problems with pickup services.

One shopper shared that they had placed a drive-up order and were charged, but never received a confirmation email. When they checked the app, an error message appeared stating “something went wrong,” leaving them demanding either a resolution or a refund.

Another customer said they were unable to determine whether a $125 order had successfully processed because the app’s order details section was not functioning.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsTarget app still down for many users as complaints mount in the US, company says fix is underway
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.