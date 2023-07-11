Tata Group could soon become the first Indian iPhone maker. Here's what you should know1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Tata Group is set to acquire Apple's supplier factory in India, marking the first time a local company will assemble iPhones. The factory, valued at over $600 million, currently assembles the iPhone 14 model and has over 10,000 employees.
Tata Group is closing in on an agreement to acquire Apple's supplier factory in India. The factory could be acquired by August and once closed this will be the first time a local company will start assembling iPhones.
