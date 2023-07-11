Wistron Corp. has committed to shipping $1.8 billion dollar worth of iPhones by the fiscal year ending March 2024 and triple the workforce of the factory by next year. The Bloomberg report claims that Tata Group will honour these commitments after acquiring the factory. The acquisition of the Wistron Corp factory will mean the end of the Taiwanese company's iPhone manufacturing operation in India.

