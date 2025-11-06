Tata Play users are now eligible for free 4 month Apple Music subscription: here's how to get it

Tata Play has announced that its subscribers will get access to 4 months of Apple Music subscription for free. The company says the new complimentary offer will be available to all subscribers across platforms and plans, including Tata Play Binge, the Tata Play Mobile app, and Tata Play Fiber.

​The offer is applicable to Direct-to-Home (DTH) subscribers, OTT users, and broadband customers.

​Speaking about the offer, Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, “This promotional offer is a testament to our commitment to delivering more value and convenience, giving our customers easy access to over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and live radio through Apple Music — now accessible via Tata Play platforms.”

​Meanwhile, Shalini Poddar, Director - Content and Services, Apple India, commented, saying, “Expanding our collaboration with Tata Play marks an important step forward in our growing partnership. With the integration of Apple Music, we’re delivering a more immersive and personalized audio experience for Tata Play’s audience and bringing Apple Music to even more customers.”

​How will the Tata Play Apple Music offer work? ​Tata Play has said that users will receive a promo code that can be used on the Apple Music website in order to get the four-month complimentary subscription. Users will automatically be charged ₹119 per month after the end of the subscription period, meaning users will have to cancel it before the end of the four-month period in order to avoid getting charged.

​Existing Apple Music subscribers will get three months of free complimentary subscription, while new users will be eligible for four months of subscription.

​Earlier this year, Airtel also rolled out a similar offer where it made 6 months of Apple Music subscription available to eligible prepaid, postpaid, and broadband users in India. The offer came shortly after the company decided to shut down its in-house music streaming service Wynk Music last year.

​How to avail the free Apple Music subscription? ​- Open the Tata Play Mobile or Tata Play Binge app on your phone.

​- Tap on the Apple Music promotional offer banner.

​- Tap on ‘Proceed to activate’.

​- You will now be redirected to the Apple Music website or app.

