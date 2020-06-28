Tata Sky Broadband will soon stop providing service in three Indian cities. At the time of launch, the company provided connections in 21 cities. However, the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections will now only be available in 18 cities and in selective areas in these cities.

According to a report by HT Tech, the company will be withdrawing from Ahmedabad, Surat and Jodhpur as they are no longer mentioned on the page where users need to register to ask for a connection.

The cities that can still get the connections are Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira Bhayandar, Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Thane. As mentioned earlier, not all areas in these cities are covered in the Tata Sky’s fibre broadband network.

The JioFiber-rival offers plans with speeds up to 300 Mbps. The starting range of the monthly plans begin from ₹950. The basic plan offer a speed pf 25 Mbps. To double the data speed the user has to pay an extra ₹100. The 50 Mbps plan is offered at ₹1,050 and for 100 Mbps speed the user will have to pay ₹1,150. The 300 Mbps plan is set at ₹1,900. Besides the monthly Unlimited plans, the company also offers the same plans for a longer period of time. Currently, the company offers plans for 3 months, 6 months and 12 months.

There’s another set of plans for users with a set amount of data needs. The fixed plans start at ₹790 for 150GB at 50 Mbps, the next is priced at ₹950 for 100 Mbps with a data cap of 250GB. The ₹1,000 plan offers a data cap of 500GB at 50 Mbps. The ₹1,050 plan offers a speed of 100Mbps and a data cap of 500GB.

