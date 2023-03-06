Tata’s strong signal: game on in telecom gear

“The geopolitics is working in our favour. Another factor working for us is economies of scale that is comparable only to China. This, in turn, gives us a real competitive edge," the executive quoted above said. He added that Tejas Networks was among the four companies—the others are Nokia, Ericsson and Cisco—to have received the ‘trusted sources approval’ from the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC). In India, the NCSC coordinates with different national agencies on cyber security matters and has the final say on the source destination for telecom gear.