TCL launches entry level, premium QLED TVs in India: Details here

TCL has launched new QLED TV s in India and has introduced a wide range in terms of specifications. The range includes 8K as well as 4K TVs.

Top of the new range introduced by TCL Electronics is a 75-inch 8K QLED TV the new TV is priced at ₹2,99,990.

The new 8K Android TV comes with an IMAX Enhanced mode and also gets a pop-up camera. The TV gets support for Dolby Vision imaging and Dolby Atmos audio.

Under the 4K QLED range, TCL has introduced C815 and C715. The new TVs also get quantum dot display technology.

THe company has introduced hands-free voice control with the help of Google Assistant. The Android TV can follow basic instructions like shutting down by using voice commands. The company claims this can help reduce the user’s reliance on remote controls.

"With these latest additions, perhaps, a new benchmark will be established within the segment. We are confident that all three feature-rich televisions will generate a positive traction within the market and create new milestones for the brand," Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said in a statement.

The 4K QLED TV C815 with built-in Subwoofer is available at a starting range of ₹69,990 and comes in three variants: 55-inch ( ₹69,990), 65-inch ( ₹99,990) and 75-inch ( ₹1,49,990).

The entry-level 4K QLED TV C715 is available in three variants: 50-inch ( ₹45,990), 55-inch ( ₹55,990) and 65-inch ( ₹79,990).

"With a large and constantly growing library of titles available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, in English and in Hindi, TCL customers can instantly access this amazing content," said Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

"The combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience will allow TCL customers to experience their favorites as the producers and directors originally intended them to be."

TCL had recently set up a manufacturing plant worth ₹2,400 crore at Tirupati as part of the "Make in India" initiative.

The plant has a production capacity of eight million for 22-55 inches TV screens and 30 million for 3.5-8 inches mobile screens per annum, and provides direct and indirect jobs to over 8,000 people.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated