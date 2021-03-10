TCL Electronics today launched its first 2021 TV model P725. The new TV is claimed to be India’s first Android 11 TV with an external camera for video calling. The company also launched 2021 Healthy Smart AC Ocarina which comes with features like UVC Sterilization Pro that the company claims can remove more than 98.66% bacteria.

The P725 runs on Android 11 and features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The company will first roll out the 65-inch TV exclusively on Amazon at ₹89,990.

Here are the prices of the latest line of TVs

43-inch at ₹ 41,990

41,990 50-inch at ₹ 56,990

56,990 55-inch at ₹ 62,990

62,990 65-inch at ₹ 89,990

Garima Gupta, Category Leader - Televisions, AmazonIndia said, “we are excited to bring TCL’s first 4K HDR TV with video call camera for our customers on Amazon.in. TCL has constantly innovated to provide the best quality products to customers. The new range of Android TVspromise a new, immersiveTV experience with advanced features. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the television category providing customers with a vast selection, great value, fast & reliable delivery with easy exchange and installation."

Android TV 11

With Android 11, users will be able to access 7,000+ apps. The apps can be downloaded via Google Play Store. In addition, the TV gets Chromecast which enables mirroring of photos, videos, and music directly from devices.

Video Call Camera Included (Works with Google Duo):

The TV gets a magnetically affixed video call camera. The smart TV supports the user of Google Duo to video chat, join online classes.

AiPQ Engine

A chipset enabled TCL algorithm processes content in real time, detecting environment and upscaling display and audio. Picture is optimized according to content; so the company claims the oceans will appear bluer, and rainforests will appear more lush.

MEMC

The TV gets MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation) which will help in making the picture processing smooth. It can deliver up to 60 frames per second.

Commenting on the launch of the P725 Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said, “We have had a long-standing relationship with TCL, and will continue to work together in order to provide a best-in-class TV viewing experience to the consumers. Our goal here, at Dolby, is to create an audio-visual experience that brings entertainment to life. Popular streaming services have an impressive library of latest shows and movies in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos which customers can easily access and enjoy on the new TCL Television."

