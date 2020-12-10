TCL sub-brand Iffalcon ventures in home appliances space

Iffalcon , TCL’s sub- brand , is venturing into home appliances. As part of this foray, the brand has launched its first 8-kg front load washing machine. The brand is popular for products in the smartTV segment.

The new machine offers features such as Auto Error diagnosis, Digital Display, Auto Drum clean, and Honeycomb Crystal Drum. The washing machine is priced at ₹22,499 and is being sold via Flipkart.

The Auto Error diagnosis lets the user know if there is any technical error in the machine. The cleaning process of the drum is also automated. The Honeycomb Crystal Drum provides water cushioning to clothes, which the company claims prevents the fabrics from any type of damage.

The new washing machine has Inbuilt Water Heater that comes with 95-degree centigrade temperature, which is expected to be effective against bacteria and virus. The model is available in white or Silver, with LED Display Technology.

iFFALCON spokesperson said, “At iFFALCON, we strive to create and deliver the best products for our consumers at affordable price points. With our entry into the consumer durables segment and launch of latest washing machine, we are endeavouring to expand our product portfolio as well as ensure a high standard user experience. The new addition underlines our commitment to providing innovative products to customers and cementing our stance as a growing brand in the market."

