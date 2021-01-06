TCL to showcase next-generation of Mini-LED displays at CES 2021

TCL Electronics claims that it will start the year at CES 2021 with announcements regarding the 'next-generation Mini-LED' technology.

“TCL is proud to be at CES 2021 and a member of this vibrant industry. As one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world, and secondlargest TV brand in America, it is our mission to make life intelligent with innovative technology through our AIxIoT strategy. Moving forward we are committed to providing the best smart products and services to global users," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics.

This year’s event will be the first-ever ‘digital CES’ which will start next week on 11 January. TCL claims that it will join multiple sessions at CES 2021, including the Global Press Announcement, and share its very newest technologies for displays as well as presenting a full range ofsmart home appliances to users to Experience More.

TCL produces Mini-LED and QLED TVs, soundbars, smart home appliances and mobile devices.

On January 11 at the CES 2021 Global Press Announcement, the company plans to showcase its innovations in Mini-LED and future display technologies.

