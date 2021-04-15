Foldable phones are still a novelty in the smartphone industry, manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola are few of the companies that have been able to sell foldable phones commercially. TCL has been trying its hand at the technology and has now released a teaser of a concept device. In fact, the company is taking the tech a step further by providing three different form factors in a single device. The company is working on smartphone which comes with both foldable and rollable display.

The new technology will help TCL provide a big-screen experience within a compact footprint. The company has released a teaser which suggests that a 6.87-inch smartphone can be extended up to 10-inch screen.

The new device will be using TCL's 'DragonHinge' technology which offers an extendable display panel that can transform a 6.87-inch phone into an 8.85-inch phablet size or a 10-inch tablet. The phone first flips open to a form a phablet-like screen and then the device further extends the screen that's rolled inside to form an even bigger screen which is comparable to a tablet.

The 'DragonHinge' is a three-part technology that was showcased at the IFA 2019. The hinge was used in both tablets as well as smartphone. It helps the screen to fold anywhere between 0-180 degree. It uses a foldable AMOLED display built by TCL. The hinge uses flexible metal joint that frames it.

TCL might not launch this device commercially any time soon but the company is expected to launch a foldable display smartphone before the end of the year.

