TCS offers quantum computing lab on AWS

TCS offers quantum computing lab on AWS1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- TCS said that its quantum computing lab on AWS will provide enterprises with a virtual research and development environment powered by Amazon Braket
NEW DELHI :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made its quantum computing lab available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for enterprise customers who want to use quantum computing and their applications to solve complex business problems.
NEW DELHI :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made its quantum computing lab available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for enterprise customers who want to use quantum computing and their applications to solve complex business problems.
TCS said that its quantum computing lab on AWS will provide enterprises with a virtual research and development environment powered by Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service offered by AWS. Braket will allow enterprises to test quantum algorithms on simulated quantum computers running on the AWS cloud platform.
TCS said that its quantum computing lab on AWS will provide enterprises with a virtual research and development environment powered by Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service offered by AWS. Braket will allow enterprises to test quantum algorithms on simulated quantum computers running on the AWS cloud platform.
The IT services company said it will combine its “deep domain knowledge" and “tech expertise" with the power of qubits or quantum bits to help customers build solutions for risk evaluation, secure communication ecosystems, and predict customer behavior. The Indian company said its investments in quantum computing research started four years ago. It claims to have two patent filings and is a regular contributor to standard bodies and government projects in quantum computing.
“The TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS enables customers to evaluate with agility, the true potential of what quantum technology can realize for their core business operations. It provides a collaborative ecosystem to ideate, incubate, and test new ideas on Amazon Braket," Krishna Mohan, Global Head, AWS Business Unit at TCS said in a statement.
Unlike classical computers including supercomputers, quantum computers use principles of quantum physics to provide an alternative method of computing, which uses quantum properties such as superposition to represent bits 1 and 0 at the same time. This allows it to solve complex problems in a fraction of the time taken by classical computers.
Several IT companies in India have stepped up research and partnerships with institutes, government, and quantum computing service providers to offer quantum as a service to their customers.
For instance, in July another IT company Mphasis gave a grant of ₹21 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to accelerate research in quantum computing. Similarly, Tech Mahindra is working with Mahindra University to set up a Makers Lab for research and development (R&D) in quantum computing.
According to industry body NASSCOM, enterprise adoption of quantum computing is expected to grow from 1-2% to 35-45% by 2030. The technology can also add $310 billion to the Indian economy by that time.