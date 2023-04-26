Tech CEOs wax poetic on AI, big adds to sales will take time

Tech CEOs wax poetic on AI, big adds to sales will take time4 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Tech giants Google and Microsoft have launched a number of products that they promise are packed with generative AI, which creates brand new content - text, images, code - from past data.
Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc talked up investments in artificial intelligence (AI) for the second quarter in a row but their results on Tuesday suggested that any substantial additions to sales will be slow.
