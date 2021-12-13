Tech companies bring back the human touch

This kind of human enhancement is being experimented with across the tech sector. In retail, online styling service Stitch Fix said last week it is working to better give priority to its a la carte or “Freestyle" shopping model for its users whereby they can personally select single items to buy from algorithmically personalized shops. The fashion company was founded on the concept of coupling a human stylist with the use of an algorithm. More recently, Stitch Fix has been leaning into giving customers more control, allowing them to do things such as preview items that have been selected for them before they are shipped. This has reduced return rates and augmented average order value, the company said last week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}