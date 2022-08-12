Tech, cyber companies launch security standard to monitor hacking attempts2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:50 AM IST
Amazon’s AWS, Splunk, IBM and others cooperate on format for cyber alerts
A group of 18 tech and cyber companies said Wednesday they are building a common data standard for sharing cybersecurity information. They aim to fix a problem for corporate security chiefs who say that cyber products often don’t integrate, making it hard to fully assess hacking threats.