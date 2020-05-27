Tech due diligence will be top priority for firms eyeing M&As

“Any small interruption in technology may lead to huge financial, commercial and reputational losses, which none of the businesses will have appetite to absorb, and stakeholders recognise the concern. As regards IT investment, a typical benchmark used to be in the range of 2-5% of turnover, depending on the industry segment. In light of the new ways of doing business brought about by the covid-19 crisis, we estimate an incremental investment of around 0.5-1% of turnover for beefing up IT infrastructure, IT security, collaboration tools and tweaked business processes for continued operations," said Dilip Dusija, partner, Deloitte India.