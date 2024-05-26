Tech giant Elon Musk plans Supercomputer four times larger than Meta's for xAI: Report
Elon Musk reportedly plans to build a massive supercomputer for his AI startup xAI, integrating 100,000 Nvidia chips by fall 2025. Musk aims to challenge major AI players like OpenAI and Meta with xAI's Grok chatbot accessing real-time data from his social media platform X.
Tech mogul Elon Musk has revealed plans to construct a massive supercomputer, termed the "gigafactory of compute," to bolster his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, according to a report by The Information on Saturday.