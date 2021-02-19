Tech industry challenges Maryland online ad tax

Tech industry challenges Maryland online ad tax3 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Lawsuit argues state’s newly enacted tax on digital advertising revenue represents an improper levy on the internet
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lawsuit argues state’s newly enacted tax on digital advertising revenue represents an improper levy on the internet
Groups representing major tech companies filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Maryland’s new online advertising tax, contending it is an improper levy on the internet.
The suit in U.S. District Court in Maryland challenges the state’s recently enacted gross receipts tax on digital advertising revenue as unconstitutional and illegal under a federal internet tax moratorium.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.