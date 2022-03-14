Tech investors shouldn’t fall for the plot twist

Amid epic share-price declines, there is certainly a case to be made for a value play. Perhaps the most prominent example: Shares of Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) have lost half of their value over the last six months alone—shedding some $550 billion. Most of that loss came after Facebook rebranded itself as a so-called metaverse company, changing its name to match. But there were other factors at play. Software changes imposed by Apple have impaired Meta’s ability to do what its social-media platforms have historically done best: target users with ads. Investors might still be mourning the loss of the social-media giant as we once knew it, but even a shift in focus and growing competition won’t drive billions of users away overnight.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}