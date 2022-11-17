Tech layoffs: 10 tips for H1-B visa holders to prevent deportation from the US

Employees of big technology companies have been hard by mass layoffs as the firms are looking at cost-cutting measures amid inflation and a decline in revenues. While layoffs have been hard on everyone, the biggest victim of it has been the H1-B visa holders, working in the US. Around 5-15% of the total laid offs employees are H1-B visa holders. These people only have 60 days to find a new job, or else they will be deported from the US.

