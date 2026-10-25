Tech Layoffs 2026: Job cuts near 2 lakh globally as big tech like Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Meta & more pivot to AI

The global technology sector is in a persistent state of restructuring, shedding jobs at a steady pace as companies fully transition into an era defined by artificial intelligence and operational efficiency.
What some hoped would be a temporary market correction in previous years has become a structural realignment of the workforce in 2026.
According to industry trackers, the scale of job cuts this year alone has been staggering. As of late October 2026, nearly 1,96,000 tech professionals have been affected by layoffs globally.
The momentum of targeted downsizing has continued unabated, with May marking a particular peak when nearly 29,000 tech jobs were eliminated in a single month.
Rather than signalling financial distress, these reductions are frequently rewarded by Wall Street.
Tech companies are utilising job cuts to demonstrate a commitment to margin expansion, pushing stock prices higher even as they announce internal restructuring.
The cuts in 2026 have not been confined to cash-strapped startups; they are heavily concentrated among the world's most profitable technology corporations.
The primary driver behind this sustained wave of job cuts in 2026 is a massive reallocation of corporate capital. Tech giants are aggressively cutting legacy operational overhead to fund the immense capital expenditures required to build AI data centres, train foundation models, and hire specialised talent.
This trend is actively reshaping the Indian tech ecosystem. Indian IT services firms have mirrored the global caution, reporting consecutive quarters of muted headcount growth.
Top-tier firms have slowed fresher hiring, focusing instead on internal upskilling, automation, and improving employee utilisation rates to protect margins against macroeconomic headwinds.
The current labour market dictates a harsh new reality for 2026: tech companies no longer view sheer headcount as a metric of growth. Instead, revenue per employee and AI readiness have become the defining metrics of corporate health, leaving the global workforce bracing for continuous, targeted reductions.
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