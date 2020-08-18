IT services company Tech Mahindra has developed an artificial intelligence-enabled UaaS or upskilling-as-a-service platform that will help organisations impart new skills in 5G, internet of things or IoT, augmented reality or AR, virtual reality or VR among other things to employees.

The UaaS platform will leverage AI to provide personalised, interactive, on-demand and contextual training to employees. It also makes suggestions on relevant career paths and SKUs to employees based on their existing skillset, time to upskill and available opportunities.

The content and assessments for the platform is being developed in partnership with over 30 global partners.

Developed in-house, the UaaS platform will be used to accelerate skill development to meet the people supply chain needs of the organizations coping with the recent business challenges brought on by covid-19 pandemic.

“Upskilling as a Service platform is empowering our associates to identify and pursue their career aspirations at a speed of their preference, while also giving the tools to work with renewed passion and confidence to create future-ready workforce today," Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head of marketing, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

While upskilling allows organisations to build a future-ready workforce, it allows individuals to stay relevant in their respective industry. An upskilling platform can enable individuals to enroll and continuously upgrade their skills as per the organisation and industry requirements without any friction.

“The platform is helping us deliver value to our customers by grooming employees in full stack/ end to end professionals for current projects as well as future assignments. We plan to extend the platform to academia, thereby helping college students become future ready by the time they graduate." Vaishali Phatak, Head - Technical Learning Services & Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) said in a statement.





