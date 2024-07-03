Tech Mahindra's Project Indus develops Indian LLM under $5 million, an alternative to ChatGPT
Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani successfully developed Project Indus, a large-language model under $5 million. Altman's challenge sparked Gurnani's determination to showcase India's AI capabilities. The project aims to revolutionize AI communication in India and beyond.
CP Gurnani, the former CEO of Tech Mahindra, has successfully met a challenge issued by Sam Altman of OpenAI. Speaking at the fifth annual MachineCon GCC Summit in Bangalore last week, Gurnani revealed that his team developed a large-language model (LLM) in just five months for under $5 million. This project, which Gurnani announced as “Project Indus," can communicate in approximately 40 different local languages and dialects (via Newsweek).