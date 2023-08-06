This week in technology, we saw multiple launches from brands like Reliance Jio, Xiaomi, Poco and Samsung across product categories. Government’s notification banning the import of laptop, computers also made headlines. Here’s a recap

Reliance JioBook

Reliance Jio has launched an all new JioBook laptop in the country with a price tag of ₹16,499. The laptop is equipped with a 11-inch HD screen and is powered by an octa-core chipset. The device runs on JioOS and will be available via Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in. Click to read more

Import restriction of laptops, computers

Indian government has imposed restrictions on importing laptops, tablets, and personal computers falling under HSN 8741 category. As per a government notification, the import of restricted items will be allowed only against a valid license. However, the curbs will not be applicable to imports under Baggage Rules. Click to read more

Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G

Xiaomi India launches Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G with similar features, different processors. Price of the handsets start at ₹8,999. While the Redmi 12 4G runs on MediaTek Helio G88, the Redmi 12 5G is powered by a Qualcomm processor. Click to read more

Poco M6 Pro 5G

Poco has launched M6 Pro 5G in India with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display and a 50MP AI camera starting at ₹10,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, and guarantees two major OS updates. Click to read more

Samsung new TV with cost over ₹ 1 crore

Samsung has launched a micro LED TV in India that costs over ₹1.14 crore. Samsung’s micro LED TV boasts of a massive screen size of 110-inch and features a minimalistic monolith design. The Micro LED sports 24.8 million micrometer-sized ultra-small LEDs, which are 1/10th of large sized LEDs. Click to read more

Apple register 61% growth in Indian smartphone market

Among the top ten smartphone brands, Apple registered a massive 61 percent YoY growth with the highest average selling price of US$929. “We continued to see strong results in emerging markets, driven by robust sales of iPhone with June quarter total revenue records in India, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook in the company’s earnings call. India's smartphone market experienced a decline of 10 percent YoY in the first half of 2023, shipping a total of 64 million units, as stated in a report released by the International Data Corporation. ‘vivo’ emerged as the top brand. Click to read more