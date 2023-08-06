Tech Recap: Govt restriction on import of laptop, computer, JioBook launched, Redmi new phones, and other top news2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Reliance Jio launches JioBook laptop, Indian government bans laptop import, Xiaomi and Poco launch new smartphones, Samsung releases expensive micro LED TV, Apple sees 61% growth in Indian smartphone market.
This week in technology, we saw multiple launches from brands like Reliance Jio, Xiaomi, Poco and Samsung across product categories. Government’s notification banning the import of laptop, computers also made headlines. Here’s a recap
